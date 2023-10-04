Brown County Resource Recovery launches battery takeback program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Throwing away your used batteries is like throwing away a lit match, says Brown County Resource Recovery.

As part of National Fire Prevention Week, the Brown County Resource Recovery Department has launched a battery takeback program for residents of Brown County. They warn that batteries are fire dangers, pointing to an increased number of fires caused by improper battery disposal.

“Batteries have the capability to go into “thermal runaway,” a chain reaction within the battery’s cells, creating a fire that can be difficult to control,” explained Chris Blan, Brown County Resource Recovery Technician. “Even the smallest battery can become a danger if the battery is damaged. It can result in a fire that easily spreads throughout a home, business or at a waste facility.”

The takeback program is called “Batteries NOW Included” and will take household batteries, rechargeable batteries, as well as any devices containing batteries, such as cellphones, laptops, and electric toothbrushes. All residents need to do is take any batteries or devices with batteries in them to the Hazardous Material Recovery facility at 2561 S. Broadway St. in Green Bay.

“The ‘Batteries NOW Included’ program will help prevent batteries from entering the waste stream,” stated Mark Walter, Brown County Resource Recovery Business Development Manager. “It truly is a health and safety issue for us. Facilities across the state have experienced fires from batteries that were not disposed of properly. The fires pose a danger to our work force and the fires can also result in costly repairs to machinery.”

