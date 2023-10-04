Brown County Library Named 2023 Library of the Year

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Library Association or WLA recently announced that Brown County Library was selected as the 2023 WLA Library of the Year. This award recognizes high achievement in service provided to any type of Wisconsin library, network, or library system.

This award is given based on of impact to the community, commitment to innovation, and commitment to library users.

The Brown County Library system, established in 1968, consists of the Central Library, eight branches, and a bookmobile. The Brown County system serves 80% of the households in the county.

“People are our purpose, and this is intentionally woven into Brown County Library’s identity and work,” Executive Director Sarah Sugden said.

The Brown County library system seeks to put people at the center of all library operations, policies, services, and procedures. The library’s brand: ‘It’s Yours’ and visual identity, a new website and room reservation system, organizational goals all focus on the customer.

Library spaces are used in various ways to meet the needs of the community.

Examples of the Brown County library system doing this includes hosting school Summer Lunch Programs. Plus, they have a dedicated space for a hydroponic vertical farm that grows fresh lettuce that is then offered to library visitors for free. Also, an area to give away free hats made by volunteers in the winter months, and all library locations serve as collection sites for community diaper and blanket drives.

The library also offers the public access to technology. In addition to computers, printers, laptops and photocopiers, the Brown County library offers digital literacy programs, Chromebooks and hotspots for checkout. They also offer Print from Your Own Device software for patrons’ use, Wi-Fi connectivity on the Bookmobile, mobile device charging stations at some locations, and RFID book returns.

The Brown County Library will be presented with the 2023 Library of the Year award at the Awards & Honors Ceremony. It takes place on Thursday, October 26, 2023, during the Wisconsin Library Association annual conference in Middleton, WI.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.