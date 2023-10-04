BREEZY & MILD TODAY, SCATTERED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

Mild air continues again today... but no records are expected unlike the last 3 days. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s with southerly winds gusting around 30 mph during the day. Scattered showers, perhaps even a t-shower, are possible as a cold front moves across the region. The highest odds of rain will be in the morning and early afternoon. Widespread, significant moisture is NOT likely. Model projections suggest a 0.1″ of rain or less but hope for the best. There could even be a little more sunshine later on in the the day.

Winds ease a bit tonight. Temperatures cool into the 50s for most of us but some upper 40s are possible northwest of the Fox Valley. Skies will be variably cloudy.

We’ll remain mild on Thursday with low 70s still expected from the Fox Valley southward. Spotty showers could develop, mainly north of the Fox Valley. It won’t be as windy but WSW breezes hang around.

The real fall-feel gets going Friday. By the afternoon skies should be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers developing. Gusty NW winds crank up too. That combined with temperatures mainly in the 50s will really make it feel like October. Plan accordingly if you’ll be heading out to high school football in the evening.

Our weekend will feature fall like 50s for highs and lows in the low 40s and 30s. A fair amount of cloud cover is likely but there may also be a little sun too. Breezy conditions continue Saturday but they may ease a bit on Sunday. Some frost is possible Saturday night and Sunday night with lows dipping into the 30s... but the extent of any frost/freeze threat remains uncertain. Stay tuned.

Temperatures will begin to moderate early next week and should return to seasonable levels after a below-average weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: SSW 15-30 KTS, WAVES: 2-5′

THURSDAY: WSW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. A few showers/t-showers possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of showers mainly NORTH. Still mild. HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Breezy & cool. Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Morning frost? Still cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 61

