Appleton students explore manufacturing jobs at hands-on career fair

APPLETON Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of high school students got hands-on manufacturing experience at a first-of-its-kind job fair for our area on Wednesday. The hope is to pique the interest of students to fill the ranks in a manufacturing industry facing a lot of retirements.

The fair offered a welding simulator, packaging equipment, industrial painting and other displays from 25 local manufacturers. The displays are part of a growing effort to interest a generation that’s about to enter the workforce. Raegen Schwarz, a senior at Appleton West High School, says while she’s already decided to become a welder, her friends are new to the trades.

“When they saw all the hands-on things they’re like ‘let’s go do this, let’s do this’ and I was excited for them because I’ve seen a lot of these places and things before, but they haven’t,” said Schwarz.

Appleton Technical Academy and Wisconsin Business World, which hosted the event, say manufacturing is the backbone of the state.

“We’ve been built on manufacturing, and manufacturing isn’t what we learned it was when I was growing where it’s dark, dirty, dangerous. Manufacturing is awesome, it’s innovative, it’s creative!” remarked Michelle Grajkowski, the Senior Director at Wisconsin Business World Program.

Coordinators say they hope to continue the fair and increase the number of local manufacturers who participate.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.