Wisconsin Senate bill would make Monarch the state butterfly

Senator Cabral-Guevara introduces bill focused on Monarch conservation
Monarch butterfly endangerment
Monarch butterfly endangerment(Brianna Warrant)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s Republican senator, Rachael Cabral-Guevara, introduced a bill to make the Monarch butterfly the state butterfly of Wisconsin.

“The Monarch Butterfly has been at risk the last few decades.” said Senator Cabral-Guevara on Tuesday. “Thanks to the work of conservationists and local advocates alike, awareness around this issue has rebounded,”

The Monarch butterfly, known for its vibrant orange wings, migrates through Wisconsin during the summer and has been tracked since 1993. Over the past 9 years, the area occupied by Monarchs has doubled, but is still below the population numbers from the first year of tracking.

“Wisconsin has a long tradition of conservation and enjoying the outdoors. This proposal will not only build on that tradition, but help emphasize the need to preserve this beautiful species.”

Wisconsin already has a state insect, the European honey bee, and the Monarch as the state butterfly would be a new state symbol. According to WorldAtlas, 11 states have a state butterfly, with Vermont and West Virginia having the Monarch butterfly in that position.

In addition to those states, Alabama, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, and Texas have the Monarch butterfly as their state insect.

