Water main break closes part of Shawano Ave. in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Shawano Ave. is closed Tuesday morning after a water main break on the west side of Green Bay.

The break happened at the intersection of Shawano and Antoinette. Shawano Ave. is closed between 12th and Ashland avenues.

Video shows water from the break was bubbling into the flooded street overnight.

Crews were still making repairs at 5:30 a.m. Drivers should consider using W. Mason St. or Dousman St. for their east-west route.

