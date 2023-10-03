Water main break closes part of Shawano Ave. in Green Bay

Shawano Avenue was closed between 12th Ave. and Ashland Ave. Tuesday morning.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Shawano Ave. is closed Tuesday morning after a water main break on the west side of Green Bay.

The break happened at the intersection of Shawano and Antoinette. Shawano Ave. is closed between 12th and Ashland avenues.

Video shows water from the break was bubbling into the flooded street overnight.

Crews were still making repairs at 5:30 a.m. Drivers should consider using W. Mason St. or Dousman St. for their east-west route.

