WARM, NOT AS HOT WEDNESDAY... SCATTERED RAIN

Today marked the third consecutive day with near-record highs. A southerly breeze will hold around 10 mph tonight and clouds will increase; keeping temperatures well above average overnight. In fact, our lows overnight will stay in the upper half of the 60s... warmer than our average daytime high. Clouds will thicken by daybreak Wednesday and isolated showers are possible mainly west of the Fox Cities.

A cold front will move into Wisconsin Wednesday leading to scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. No strong or severe weather is expected and rainfall amounts look meager... generally 1/4″ or less. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s, still well above the average of high of 64 degrees. A south wind will be strong with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday will be a day of transition. We’ll still have some sun but isolated showers could develop across the Northwoods. Highs will still push into the lower 70s in the Fox Valley with cooler 60s NORTH. Another cold front passes on Friday. It will usher in much cooler 50s with gusty northwest winds. Scattered showers will develop Friday and some of them will linger into Saturday. Overnight lows tumble into the 40s Friday night and perhaps down into the 30s Saturday night. Depending on how things go, there could be a widespread frost for the region by Sunday morning. Stay tuned.

Temperatures will begin to moderate early next week and should return to seasonable levels after a below-average weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: W 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mild and a bit humid with increasing clouds. LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of showers & storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of showers NORTH. Still mild. HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Breezy & cool. Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Morning frost? Still cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 63

