WARM & BREEZY TODAY, CHANCE OF RAIN ON WEDNESDAY

Toasty warm, summer-like temperatures continue for the 3rd day in a row. Highs well into the 80s are expected away from Lake Michigan and there could be some new records once again. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and southerly breezes will be a little stronger.

Clouds increase tonight and tomorrow as a cold front approaches. Lows tonight will be near 70° and highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s... still well above the average of high of 64°. The cold front will spark a few showers on storms on Wednesday but no strong or severe weather is expected. Rainfall amounts look meager... generally 1/4″ or less. Any drop is welcome considering the dry conditions in place. Southerly breezes continue.

Thursday will be a day of transition. We’ll still have some sun but showers could develop across the Northwoods. Highs will still push into the lower 70s in the Fox Valley.

Another cold front passes on Friday. It will usher in much cooler 50s and gusty NW winds. Scattered showers will develop Friday and some of them will linger into Saturday. Overnight lows tumble into the 40s Friday night and perhaps down into the 30s Saturday night. Depending on how things go, there could be a widespread frost for the region by Sunday morning. Stay tuned.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, & warm... more clouds late. A little humid. More records possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers & storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of showers NORTH. Still mild. HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Breezy & cool. Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Morning frost? Still cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 60

