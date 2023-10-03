UW-Oshkosh students and staff protest budget cuts, layoffs

UW-Oshkosh workers and students are walking out on campus Tuesday to protest the severe lack of...
UW-Oshkosh workers and students are walking out on campus Tuesday to protest the severe lack of funding for the school that is prompting layoffs.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Holly Brantley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Oshkosh workers and students are walking out on campus Tuesday to protest the severe lack of funding for the school that is prompting layoffs.

Back in August, the university announced plans to make up for a $18 million deficit.

University leaders introduced plans to cut roughly 200 non-faculty staff and administrators. Chancellor Andrew Leavitt explained the cuts will happen through layoffs and early retirement buyouts. The plan also calls for all employees to take furlough days starting this fall, with higher-paid employees taking longer furloughs.

UW System President Jay Rothman also explained that lower high school graduate enrollment and less support from the state have made an impact.

This story will be updated Tuesday evening.

