UW-Oshkosh students and staff protest budget cuts, layoffs

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Oshkosh workers and students are walking out on campus Tuesday to protest the severe lack of funding for the school that is prompting layoffs.

Back in August, the university announced plans to make up for a $18 million deficit.

University leaders introduced plans to cut roughly 200 non-faculty staff and administrators. Chancellor Andrew Leavitt explained the cuts will happen through layoffs and early retirement buyouts. The plan also calls for all employees to take furlough days starting this fall, with higher-paid employees taking longer furloughs.

UW System President Jay Rothman also explained that lower high school graduate enrollment and less support from the state have made an impact.

