US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas carjacked by three armed attackers about a mile from Capitol

FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event...
FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event in San Antonio, May 4, 2022. Cuellar was carjacked late Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Washington's Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol, multiple media sources reported. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked Monday night by three armed attackers, his office said.

Cuellar’s chief of staff Jacob Hochberg released a statement saying: “As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement.”

The Washington Post reported that the robbery happened at 9:30 p.m. at New Jersey Avenue and K Street SE in Washington’s Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

