TSA finds firearm at Green Bay Airport checkpoint

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - At Green Bay Straubel International Airport officials discovered an unloaded firearm on September 27. This is the second firearm found in this airport this year. TSA officials immediately alerted the Brown County Sheriff’s Department who responded to the checkpoint where the firearm was found.

No firearms were detected in the Green Bay Airport in 2022, the TSA says.

The Transportation Security Administration says they have stopped over 1,800 firearms in their first three quarters of 2023 and in total intercepted 5,072 firearms at airport security checkpoints so far.

They expect to surpass last year’s record of 6,542 firearms discovered by the end of the year.

They say the total number of firearms they have intercepted represents an average of 19.8 firearms per day found at TSA checkpoints. Of those firearms stopped at checkpoints, more than 94% were loaded.

“Passengers may travel with a firearm, but it must be in their checked baggage,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “Firearms are only permitted in checked baggage, unloaded in a locked hard-sided case and must be declared to the airline when checking the bag at the ticket counter. Firearms are prohibited at security checkpoints, in the secure area of an airport or in the passenger cabin of an aircraft even if a passenger has a concealed carry permit or is in a constitutional carry jurisdiction.”

If a passenger brings a firearm to a TSA checkpoint, then a Transportation Security Officer will contact local law enforcement to safely unload and take possession of the firearm. The responding officer may also arrest or cite the passenger, depending on the local law. TSA may impose a civil penalty of up to almost $15,000.

The majority of firearms are detected in carry-on bags.

