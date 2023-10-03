Stokes, Alexander, and Jenkins among injured Packers returning to practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers still have 6 days to heal up ahead of their Monday Night Football date with the Raiders in Las Vegas. But Green Bay was already looking healthier at Tuesday’s practice. Jaire Alexander was back out there, as was offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins. And a guy who has not played since last November, Eric Stokes, taking some snaps. And he was actually nervous for a practice.

“It’s a little jitters, I’m not going to lie,” Stokes said. “It’s a little jitters from not having played in a while. I just haven’t played. I knew mentally I was ready, but it was just the point of knowing this was the day, it’s actually time to go out there. And this is what I do. It was just the jitters of missing it.” With Stokes back practicing, the Packers have 3 weeks to determine whether or not to activate him. And it sure doesn’t sound like they will have to decide who plays which cornerback positions just yet.

“He’s not going to play this week,” said cornerback Rasul Douglas. “So we have this week and then next week off. So after those weeks it will probably come up.” “Just getting more practice reps, just getting more comfortable with everything,” Stokes said. “Just getting in the flow of everything, seeing how my foot reacts, how my knee reacts. Seeing how everything will be. When I finally get comfortable with that, then I’m live, I’m back for sure.” As for Jenkins, returning to the practice field after injuring his knee in Atlanta, he was sporting a new brace. It’s something he doesn’t like,but is working with.

“It took me back to my college days,” Jenkins said. “I really don’t like the brace, but if it’s best for me to be out there and functional, we can do it.” TE Luke Musgrave was also back out there on the practice field though the Packers were without RG Jon Runyan, who gutted through an ankle injury to finish last Thursday’s game against Detroit.

