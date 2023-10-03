Speak up, Speak out report released by Office of School Safety

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety released their 2022-2023 Annual Report for Speak up, Speak Out or SUSO. SUSO is a free statewide threat reporting tipline available to all Wisconsin schools.

“Speak Up, Speak Out resource center analysts are having a positive impact on school safety in Wisconsin,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said, “Thank you to the members of our outstanding team in the Office of School Safety for their work helping to keep students in Wisconsin safe.”

Since the SUSO tipline launch on September 1, 2020, it has received more than 7,500 tips. The tip volume for SUSO has grown 136% in the three years since its launch. 3,754 tips were received during the 2022-2023 school year which is 95% more tips than 2021.

SUSO says that bullying and vaping were the top two most reported tips between the 2022-2023 school year. During the 2022-2023 school year 60 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties received at least one tip from SUSO.

Students, parents, school staff, or any community members can submit a school safety concern or threat via the SUSO website, mobile phone application, or toll-free number.

SUSO Reports can be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:

Online at widoj.gov

1-800-MY-SUSO-1 (1-800-697-8761)

Android) Mobile app ( iOS

