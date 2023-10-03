Silver Alert for 79-year-old woman

Missing 79-year-old
Missing 79-year-old(City of Fond du Lac Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Police Department is requesting the community be on the lookout for a missing elderly female.

Police say that 79-year-old Pamela A. Freund was last seen in the City of Fond du Lac October 2, at 3:30 p.m.

Pamela has been diagnosed with early onset of dementia. She has not returned home.

The 79-year-old was last seen driving her vehicle with Wisconsin registration of APB8659 which is on a 2013 Silver Toyota Rav4. She was last seen wearing jeans and a dark blouse.

Authorities say that she has blue eyes and brown short hair and is white. Pamela is 5 ft 3 inches and 95 lbs.

If you have any information, contact the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555.

