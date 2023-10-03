Registration opens for parents to get Coats for Kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Coats for Kids collection drive is in full swing and registration is happening, now, too. If your child needs a warm coat this winter, now is the time to sign up.

If you live in Brown County and your child needs a coat, you can sign up online. Registration runs through October 16.

If you’re familiar with signing up for Coats for Kids or the Tools for Schools program in the past, the format is the same this year. You need to provide basic information, such as your income, address and phone number. You do not need to upload any documents.

You’ll need to know the coat size your child needs, and it’s recommended that you size up in case your child grows over the winter.

You’ll receive an email confirmation with a time to pick out a coat during the distribution on Nov. 4.

If you need help filling out the information, you can go to You can go to the Salvation Army Corps Community Center, 626 Union Ct., in Green Bay, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 5 p.m.

“We always open a help day in-person, just in case people have difficulty accessing things or filling them out. We offer one day during that time period to offer people some support,” said Becky Darrow, director of social services for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

Coats for Kids is accepting donations through Oct. 26.

