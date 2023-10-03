Registration opens for parents to get Coats for Kids

Online registration runs through October 16
Registration runs through October 16. The collection drive runs through October 26.
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Coats for Kids collection drive is in full swing and registration is happening, now, too. If your child needs a warm coat this winter, now is the time to sign up.

If you live in Brown County and your child needs a coat, you can sign up online. Registration runs through October 16.

If you’re familiar with signing up for Coats for Kids or the Tools for Schools program in the past, the format is the same this year. You need to provide basic information, such as your income, address and phone number. You do not need to upload any documents.

You’ll need to know the coat size your child needs, and it’s recommended that you size up in case your child grows over the winter.

You’ll receive an email confirmation with a time to pick out a coat during the distribution on Nov. 4.

If you need help filling out the information, you can go to You can go to the Salvation Army Corps Community Center, 626 Union Ct., in Green Bay, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 5 p.m.

“We always open a help day in-person, just in case people have difficulty accessing things or filling them out. We offer one day during that time period to offer people some support,” said Becky Darrow, director of social services for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

Coats for Kids is accepting donations through Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water near Racine Street and Tayco Street
Authorities identify body pulled from water in Menasha
Every fire department in Door County responded to fire at Rowleys Bay Resort
Owners of Rowleys Bay Resort say they won’t rebuild after devastating fire
Police situation
Police presence at Kwik Trip on Walnut St. in Green Bay
Police lights (generic)
Fond du Lac Police arrest man for alleged animal mistreatment
Police Lights, glass shattered (Generic)
Single engine aircraft crash at Waupaca Municipal Airport

Latest News

Featured Links
Halloween party
Trick or Treat hours 2023
Farmers Market on Broadway (file image)
Farmers Market on Broadway wraps up for the season
Fresh produce at a farmers market
New seed-to-table nonprofit cuts ribbon on Green Bay office