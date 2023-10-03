Pulaski school officials file restraining order

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County Court commissioner granted a request from the Pulaski Community School District for a temporary restraining order against Jose “Rocky” Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is accused of making threats to members of the school district. Tonight, he’s speaking out over the allegations.

According to court documents, Rodriguez is accused of harassing and intimidating school staff, administrators, and the school board. The district is citing evidence on his social media accounts regarding a particular teacher and that teacher’s involvement with drag shows outside of work.

In a sit-down interview with Jose “Rocky” Rodriguez, who’s head of the Wisconsin Chapter of Gays Against Groomers, Rodriguez attempts to explain what led to his TikTok video, which prompted Pulaski school officials to seek a temporary restraining order against him.

“I want to make things clear. I’m a gay man and I love drag, but I believe drag has a place and an audience. Children are not it,” said Jose “Rocky” Rodriguez.

Rodriguez made several videos; one of which, he confronts the teacher, who Action 2 News isn’t naming at a recent pride festival in the Green Bay area and another where he calls out district officials saying, quote, “Pulaski High School and Pulaski School Board, we’re coming for ya. This is not going to end very well for you, trust me.”

“I wanted to put pressure on the school board to come out and let everybody know what’s going on,” said Rodriguez.

While Rodriguez says the threat wasn’t violent, district officials disagree. In a statement the superintendent said, quote, “These types of irresponsible threats against the safety of the school district community should not be tolerated. We fully expect that this individual will comply with the temporary restraining order and, if granted, the injunction.”

While Rodriguez plans to abide by the order, he says, he won’t stop speaking out.

“If you are afraid of videos then I’m sorry you are going to have to keep being afraid, but as far you thinking I’m attacking you, are going to send people for you, physically hurt you, I don’t know where you got that understanding, but I’m a non-issue. I would just appreciate more transparency on the issues happening in your school district,” Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is due back in Brown County Court on October 13 for an injunction hearing, which would allow the temporary restraining order to stay in place for an extended period of time.

