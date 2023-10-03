Pointters Community Initiatives launches Career Focus Program

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A new career focused program aims to give minority high school students resources to find and land their dream job. It comes from the Fox Valley-based non-profit: ‘Pointters Community Initiatives’. The hands-on experience involved learning from local law enforcement and health care professionals.

Oshkosh high school students got an opportunity to explore different careers through Pointters Community Initiatives, Career Focus Program.

“We have created a culture that can support those students who are coming from different backgrounds.” Founder Oladimeji Tomori said.

Creators aimed the program at minority students where they get to practice conversations and interact with professionals.

“I think their take home should be do i have it clear direction of what I want to do,” Tomori said.

Besides these hands-on learning opportunities, the students are also encouraged to reach out for help with resume building, interviewing skills, and career planning.

This experience is especially helpful for students who may have a language barrier, hands-on experience and interacting with professionals.

“I was very nervous about the interacting with people part but i feel very clear.” Student Owativa Tulwahwd.

Others discovered new career opportunities like coding.

“He taught us different ways to code and it was a game and it was very nice.” Student Logan Matti said.

Some students even discovered they had lots of options to look into.

“I wanna take my time into finding what i want to do.” Student Lue Xiong said.

Demonstrators say it’s inspiring to watch the students learn, some passionate about giving students equal opportunities.

“How do we close that gap and i think this is one of the ways we can do that by opening these opportunities to students of color and opening it up to ask those types of questions.” Debby Trahan from Thedacare said.

The goal is to pair students with a mentor, Pointters eventually hopes to reach 10-thousand students.

