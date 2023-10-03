Packers host mental health film viewing with Bellin Health

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Experts from the Green Bay Packers and Bellin Health are teaming up to host a film screening and discussion panel on mental health and social media.

The free event will be held inside the Johnsonville Tailgate Village at Lambeau Field and run from 6:30 to 8:30 PM on Tuesday, October 3, starting with a screening of the film “LIKE - Are you using technology or is it using you?” The film focuses on social media’s impact on mental health, as well as the relationship between people and technology.

Afterwards, a panel discussion will be held with Packers and Bellin Health experts, hosted by WBAY morning news anchor Aisha Morales.

Parents, teens, social workers, and counselors are all invited to participate in the event, which will provide them with resources to have conversations about mental health both at home and in school. After the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and talk with a 2023 Green Bay Packer.

Anyone interested in the event can register for their spot at this link.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.