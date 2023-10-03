Outagamie County to suspend outdoor siren tests during winter

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County said it’s changing the schedule for its regular siren tests during the winter season.

County management officials said it’s part of an effort to reduce maintenance costs related to expected seasonal snow and ice.

Beginning October 1, the county’s Emergency Management Department will suspend the audible Saturday outdoor warning system test. This suspension will continue until March 2024, depending on the weather.

Silent tests will continue throughout the winter, Outagamie County says.

Sirens are intended for outdoor warning only. They are not intended to be heard inside homes or businesses. Outagamie County recommends that residents obtain NOAA weather radios or a local weather phone app for severe weather alerts.

For more information on NOAA weather radios or other preparedness information, contact the Outagamie County Emergency Management office at 920-832-6361. Any questions for any specific outdoor sirens should be directed to the municipality where the siren is located.

