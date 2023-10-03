MORE NEAR-RECORD WARMTH ON TUESDAY

Summer-like warmth continues into Tuesday. Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh all set new records on Monday; and more records could fall on Tuesday. Keep in mind the average high right now is only in the mid 60s. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy while this warm air remains in place. Soak it up if you can!

Our next weather maker is a cold front that will move across the region Wednesday. It’ll spark some showers with a few embedded storms. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will remain mild on Wednesday with lows in the upper 60s (warmer than our average daytime highs), afternoon highs will still be in the upper 70s. Thursday will be a day of transition. We’ll still have some sun but showers could develop across the Northwoods. Highs will still push into the lower 70s in the Fox Valley.

Another cold front passes on Friday. It will usher in much cooler 50s and gusty NW winds. Scattered showers will develop Friday and some of them will linger into Saturday. Overnight lows tumble into the 40s Friday night and perhaps down into the 30s Saturday night. Depending on how things go, there could be a widespread frost for the region by Sunday morning. Stay tuned.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & mild. Patchy fog. LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, & warm... more clouds late. A little humid. More records possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers & storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of showers NORTH. Still mild. HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Breezy & cool. Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers NORTHEAST. HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Morning frost? Still cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. HIGH: 60

