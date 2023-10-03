Man accused of kidnapping, robbing woman and child at knifepoint

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is accused of kidnapping a woman with her four-year-old child at knifepoint and forcing her to take money out of ATMs on Monday, police said.

Grand Chute Police didn’t identify the 51-year-old suspect, who is now in jail after the woman and her child were able to get away.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, police said a 31-year-old Neenah woman and her 4-year-old child were approached by a 51-year-old man while in a parking lot in the 4300 block of W. Wisconsin Ave. as they were getting into their sedan.

Police said the man threatened the woman with a knife and took her keys. He then drove the woman’s vehicle, with her and her child inside, to area banks forcing the woman to take out money for him. The woman and her child were able to get out of the vehicle in Neenah and report the incident to the Neenah Police. The woman and child were treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Grand Chute Police said a Neenah police officer was able to quickly relay the information out to neighboring agencies to include the license plate of the involved vehicle. A coordinated effort was made with the Winneconne Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and the Omro Police Department to locate the vehicle and take the suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect is currently being held at the Outagamie County Jail on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, robbery, and felony bail jumping. The investigation is still ongoing. The involved vehicle was a black four door sedan. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Grand Chute Police Department.

Grand Chute Police can be contacted in one of the following ways:

• In person

• Phone (920) 832-1575

• TIP411 – text “GCPD” and your Tip to 847411 to remain anonymous

• Grand Chute Police Department Facebook Page

• Through the Grand Chute Police app

