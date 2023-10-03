Legacy of artist behind original Packers ‘G’ logo lives on in history

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local man’s love of art will live on in Packers history.

John Michael Gordon passed away this weekend at the age of 83.

He spent his whole life creating masterpieces and passing his passion on to others through his decades-long teaching career, but his students aren’t the only ones who have seen his work.

Most of the world has seen Gordon’s work because he is the artist behind the original Packers ‘G’ logo.

At a very young age, Stephanie Johnson and Jeremy Gordon knew their dad was an artist “That was part of, I think, his soul,” said Johnson.

From oil paintings to sketches to playing the guitar, Gordon really did it all while raising 6 kids, but it was his passion for teaching that truly left an imprint on thousands of students in the green bay area.

He taught art at Parkview Middle School, offered private art classes, and developed a home study art program for people around the country through Gordon School of Art.

While Gordon spent his whole life trying to perfect his art, he’s probably best known for his sketch of the original Packers ‘G’ logo.

While studying art at St. Norbert College, Gordon worked as an assistant equipment manager with the Green Bay Packers, under Gerald ‘Dad’ Braisher.

Vince Lombardi wanted to put a logo on the Packers helmets and Gordon was the one who got the play call.

“The intensity of the circumstance, I was going to do something that Vince had to okay—it was terrifying. This is what I brought to dad, he okayed immediately. He brought it to Lombardi, and he okayed it immediately,” said Gordon in a 2013 interview with Action 2 News.

Gordon’s name is enshrined on a plaque. He is recognized for his contribution in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

A legacy deep rooted in Northeast Wisconsin, just like Gordon himself.

“He’s really made his mark here and it’s made home feel that much more special now that he’s passed,” said Jeremy.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking anyone who feels inclined to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association or Unity Hospice of Brown County.

In Gordon’s obituary, his family writes, “He will be dearly missed, and his memory will be cherished by the many people he touched throughout his life.”

