Judge blocks Wisconsin school district policy allowing students to choose their pronouns

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday blocked a southeastern Wisconsin school district’s policy of allowing students to change their names and gender pronouns without parental consent.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Maxwell ruled that the Kettle Moraine School District’s policy violates the right of parents to make medical decisions for their children.

The decision stems from a lawsuit parents filed in 2021 alleging that district officials improperly used a male name and male pronouns to address their 12-year-old daughter without their consent and over their objections. The girl was questioning her gender identity at the time but eventually decided that she didn’t want to transition, according to court documents.

Two conservative activist law firms, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Alliance Defending Freedom, filed the lawsuit on the parents’ behalf.

The school district’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water near Racine Street and Tayco Street
Authorities identify body pulled from water in Menasha
Every fire department in Door County responded to fire at Rowleys Bay Resort
Owners of Rowleys Bay Resort say they won’t rebuild after devastating fire
From left to right: Alan J. Ritchie, Brandon J. Reilly, and Jade M. Sprang. These three people...
Manitowoc Police arrest three suspects accused in a statewide retail theft ring
Police situation
Police presence at Kwik Trip on Walnut St. in Green Bay
Police lights (generic)
Fond du Lac Police arrest man for alleged animal mistreatment

Latest News

be safe campaign picture and phone number
‘Be Safe’ Campaign reports 26% increase in domestic violence calls in past year
be safe campaign picture and phone number
be safe campaign pic
UW-Oshkosh workers and students are walking out on campus Tuesday to protest the severe lack of...
UW-Oshkosh students and staff protest budget cuts, layoffs
Police lights
Man accused of kidnapping, robbing woman and child at knifepoint