Green Bay deals with a rising rat problem

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rats are on the rise in the city of Green Bay. Tuesday, the city council could take action.

The city received 129 rat complaints so far this year, with three months remaining. That’s about 50 more than last year.

Action 2 News first reported complaints surged to nearly 500 back in 2017 and again in 2018. The spike caused the City of Green Bay and Brown County to spend $10,000 total tackling the issue.

Every rat trap purchased back then is being used, so the city council needs to decide how to move forward.

According to a map of complaints in the greater Green Bay area, neighborhoods near Lambeau Field are noticing more rats. Another hotspot is farther north, near Fisk Park.

The city council meets at 6 p.m. If you want to make your voice heard, you can join the meeting in-person or through Zoom videoconferencing.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.