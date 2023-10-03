Food for thought: NASA shares photos of ravioli-shaped moon

NASA shared images of Saturn's moon, Pan, which looks to some like a ravioli or empanada.
NASA shared images of Saturn's moon, Pan, which looks to some like a ravioli or empanada.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is providing people with some food for thought after it released new images of Pan, a moon that orbits Saturn.

The agency posted the photos on its Instagram page and asked people if the moon’s unique shape resembled some common foods like ravioli or an empanada.

The Cassini spacecraft captured photos of Saturn’s innermost moon six years ago.

We are now getting our first glimpse of the oddly-shaped celestial body.

Scientists said Pan has a prominent ridge along its equator which gives the moon its distinctive shape.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water near Racine Street and Tayco Street
Authorities identify body pulled from water in Menasha
Every fire department in Door County responded to fire at Rowleys Bay Resort
Owners of Rowleys Bay Resort say they won’t rebuild after devastating fire
From left to right: Alan J. Ritchie, Brandon J. Reilly, and Jade M. Sprang. These three people...
Manitowoc Police arrest three suspects accused in a statewide retail theft ring
Police situation
Police presence at Kwik Trip on Walnut St. in Green Bay
Police lights (generic)
Fond du Lac Police arrest man for alleged animal mistreatment

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York...
Trump, lawyers in closed-door courtroom discussions during New York business fraud lawsuit trial
Study finds financial anxiety is higher than last year
Study finds financial anxiety is higher than last year
FILE - Students in the new Army prep course stand at attention after physical training...
The Army is launching a sweeping overhaul of its recruiting to reverse enlistment shortfalls
Study finds financial anxiety is higher than last year
Originally the pop icon was going to be a solo act until legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end...
Halloween makeover: Woman creates skeleton versions of the hottest couple in entertainment