FDA: Probiotics may be fatal to premature babies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A warning about probiotics and premature babies: The FDA is warning hospitals after a baby’s death.

This, after the death of a preterm baby who was given a probiotic at a hospital.

In a warning letter, the FDA cautioned health care providers that bacteria and fungi found in probiotics might put preterm infants at risk of invasive and potentially fatal infections.

The letter references the case of an infant who received the probiotic Evivo with MCT oil. MCT oil is a supplement that may help fight bacterial growth. The letter says the baby died after developing sepsis caused by the same species of bacteria.

Evivo is manufactured by Infinant Health for use in hospital settings. Infinant Health says it’s cooperating with the FDA’s ongoing investigation, and it agreed to recall the product and notified hospitals and health care providers.

The company says its Evivo powder, which is available to consumers, is not subject to an investigation or recall.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.