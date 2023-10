KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kewaunee Fire Department responded to the fire on Kewaunee city limits at around 4 p.m., October 2 and quickly extinguished the blaze involving two boats.

The Coast Guard also helped put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and State DNR Officials are investigating the incident.

