‘Be Safe’ Campaign reports 26% increase in domestic violence calls in past year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Community leaders are highlighting the success of a domestic violence awareness initiative. Calls for help increased by 26% since the ‘Be Safe’ campaign launched in October of last year. Bumper stickers, billboards, radio ads, and more, all aim to catch the attention of someone who might need help.

“While it seems as though that is an indication there are more people needing it, it’s also an indication that people know where to go to get help,” said Dina Borremans, the Development Director at Golden House. “The number has to rise before it can level out and fall.”

Calls to the hotline are directed to Golden House staff, a social services organization in Green Bay. They connect victims to legal help, medical aid, a safe shelter, or other necessary resources. When Be Safe created a Spanish version of the campaign in June, the number of Spanish language callers also increased.

“It’s such a difficult problem to address because there’s so much reluctance and so much fear to contact police,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis, “For us to be able to have some advocates to introduce survivors to that next step and get the courage to report it to the police…a lot of times accountability for the abuser is the first step to ending the problem.”

To amplify this effort, Brown County is donating $50,000, and Bellin Health is funding an additional $10,000.

Golden House and other campaign leaders say the funding will help efforts to spread the word even further and it could save lives.

For more information on the campaign visit their website here.

