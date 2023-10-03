Allouez brush pickup scheduled for Oct. 9-12

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Village of Allouez will be collecting residents brush during the week of October 9 through 12.

Residents are asked to place any shrub and tree trimmings, along with plant stalks, at the curb either the night before their garbage collection day, or before 6 AM on their garbage collection day. Yard waste, leaves, grass, and tree roots are not brush and will not be collected.

The Village of Allouez asks that all brush placed at the curb follow these guidelines:

Brush stacks must not exceed 8′ in length and/or 6′ in depth

Brush must be in stacks and aligned parallel to the curb (not in the street)

Brush must be 4′ away from any structure (mailbox, trees, cars, etc.)

Brush cannot be commingled with loose leaves, grass or garden waste. Brush comingled with yard waste WILL NOT be picked up.

They also ask that residents:

DO NOT obstruct the street, gutter or sidewalk and DO NOT place adjacent to power poles or hydrants.

In areas where sidewalk is adjacent to the curb, brush shall be placed behind the sidewalk in stacks aligned parallel to the sidewalk, in such a manner as to not interfere with pedestrian use of the sidewalk.

Residents can also bring brush to the LeBrun Yard Waste Site located on Le Brun Street, which is open 24/7.

Any brush cut by contractors will not be collected, and will not be accepted at the LeBrun Yard Waste Site.

For more information and the Village of Allouez brush pick-up schedule, visit the Village of Allouez website.

