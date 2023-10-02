Woodruff out for Wild Card series, postseason ‘up in the air’

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brewers will be without Brandon Woodruff, one of their top starting pitchers, for the Wild Card series against Arizona, and perhaps beyond if Milwaukee advances.

Manager Craig Counsell announcing on Monday Woodruff suffered a shoulder injury and his availability beyond the first series is “up in the air” at this point.

Woodruff missed four months of the season after a shoulder injury during his second start back in April. The right hander was able to return in August and finished with an 5-1 record with a 2.28 ERA in his 11 starts.

Counsell telling reporters, “it’s news that we weren’t planning on,” and the starter for game two against the Diamondbacks remains undecided.

Ace Corbin Burnes is currently slotted to take the ball in game on Tuesday at American Family Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

