Thomas Rhett stops concert to pray for fan suffering medical emergency

Thomas Rhett stops his concert to pray. (Source: Sheena Lynn / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music star Thomas Rhett paused his Nashville show to pray for a fan suffering a medical emergency.

A TikTok video posted by Sheena Lynn shows Rhett on the edge of the stage talking with those nearby before leading a prayer for the man identified as “Terry.”

“Thomas Rhett handled this scary situation with grace,” the social media post said.

Rhett later posted an update to his X account saying that Terry was home and recovering.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Water near Racine Street and Tayco Street
Active death investigation into body pulled from water
The Brown County Sheriff's Office want the community to be on the look out for the missing...
Silver alert cancelled for 88-year-old missing woman
Police Lights, glass shattered (Generic)
Single engine aircraft crash at Waupaca Municipal Airport
Police lights (generic)
Fond du Lac Police arrest man for alleged animal mistreatment
Police situation
Police presence at Kwik Trip on Walnut St. in Green Bay

Latest News

Georgia state trooper David Peterson was involved in a high-speed chase that claimed the life...
High-Speed Stakes: New report urges police to reduce high-speed chases
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., departs the Senate floor in the Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023,...
Judge plans May trial for US Sen. Bob Menendez in bribery case
From left to right: Alan J. Ritchie, Brandon J. Reilly, and Jade M. Sprang. These three people...
Manitowoc Police arrest three suspects accused in a statewide retail theft ring
President Joe Biden applauds as actress Selma Blair speaks during an event to celebrate the...
Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislation