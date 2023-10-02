Runny nose? Distinguishing between COVID, flu or fall allergies

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Rising temperatures could exasperate allergy symptoms for people who suffer this week.

The Asthma & Allergy Network’s weekly forecast reported ‘very high’ pollen count and spread in the Greater Appleton and Green Bay areas Monday and Tuesday.

Not surprising, as Kagen Allergy Clinic research showed the highest cumulative pollen totals in 2023 in years. You can see the graph below and on wbay.com/allergy.

Pollen totals from Kagen Allergy Clinic (WBAY/Kagen Allergy Clinic)

Now, doctors take a closer look at symptoms to distinguish between allergies, cold, flu and COVID.

ThedaCare Family Physician Dr. Long Nguyen said allergies cause a lot of the same concerns like congestion and a cough, but one key difference is itchiness. Allergy sufferers usually deal with an itchy nose, eyes or mouth.

Dr. Nguyen said more and more patients are coming in with allergies lately.

“It’s standard but the volume is much more and I don’t know if we in the medical field have a reason why it’s much more but there’s more viruses going around, there’s more allergies going around in general,” Dr. Nguyen explained.

Severe allergies have the power to impact your day to day life.

“If you have a history of asthma or COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] it can exacerbate or make those symptoms worse,” Nguyen explained. “Absolutely it can affect your school, affect your work life, so it’s very important to identify it early, treat it early and try to get those symptoms under control.”

Dr. Nguyen told Action 2 News the easiest thing to do is avoid your trigger and take over the counter medications like nasal sprays and antihistamines, but it’s important to monitor your symptoms.

“If it’s infectious symptoms tend to progress, they tend to worsen, you tend to have fevers...” Dr. Nguyen explained.

He said there’s no shame in contacting your health care provider for advice.

“If you don’t ask you don’t know what treatments are out there. Some patients aren’t able to look things up online. I always recommend, there’s no small thing and no large thing, just ask your provider and they should be able to answer your questions.”

