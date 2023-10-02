Oshkosh Area School District to consider a banking change

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Concerns over how a newly hired assistant superintendent was treated while attempting to cash a check has an Oshkosh Area School board member asking whether the District should change banks.

As we were first to report, Dr. Sam Coleman was denied service when he went to Associated Bank to cash his paycheck which was drawn on that bank. He believes race could have been a factor.

Just a short time after our story aired on Wednesday, school board member Stephanie Carlin asked the board to consider the possibility of switching banks.

Carlin’s comments did not specifically refer to Associated Bank by name, or the incident involving Dr. Coleman, which was the subject of last week’s Action 2 News report.

When we sat down with Oshkosh Area Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sam Coleman recently, he shared with us, the frustration when he received his very first paycheck and attempted to cash it, at the Associated Bank on West 20th Avenue in Oshkosh, the bank which the check is drawn on.

Dr. Coleman says the bank violated its own check cashing policy, by simply refusing the check without asking him for I.D., or calling the school district’s HR office to confirm the check wasn’t fraudulent.

Bank officials would later admit to Dr. Coleman both in a voicemail, left on his phone, and in a meeting, which Dr. Coleman recorded that the check should have been cashed.

Now, it’s possible the district could reconsider its banking relationship.

“I would like to ask for a report on the last time that we selected a bank to manage our $150 million dollars in checks, and I would like to know if there is, what the RNP process was, and if there was a financial advantage or disadvantage to possibly request switching banks,” Oshkosh Area School Board Member Stephanie Carlin said.

District administrators, including Dr. Coleman, say the issue is likely to appear, on an upcoming school board agenda.

“I think at a minimal I’m owed an apology. I also think at a minimum I’m owed an honest explanation about what did or did not happen in my interaction and I want a straight answer,” Dr. Coleman who was denied service at Associated Bank said.

Just a short time ago the school district released a statement saying: “The OASD has banked with associated bank since at least 2008. The district is committed to competitively bidding financial services to ensure fiscal responsibility. The last request for proposal (RFP) was conducted in 2016. In November 2023, district leaders will provide the school board with a report specific to its next RFP process,” Oshkosh Area School District Superintendent Dr. Bryan Davis said.

We’ve repeatedly reached out to Associated Bank for comment on this story, including today for reaction to the possibly of losing the school district’s account. So far, we haven’t heard back.

