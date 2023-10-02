Nacho cheese, syrup, oil and applesauce poured on mailboxes and vehicles in Luxemburg

VILLAGE OF LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - On Sunday October 1st in the evening between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. the Luxemburg Police Department says that there were numerous incidents of food being poured onto people’s vehicles and mailboxes.

Police say that syrup, nacho cheese, oil and applesauce were poured and say they have evidence of two teenage boys driving a silver 4 door car as the suspects. Authorities say the teens were also driving without headlights and honking the horn after they committed the act.

“Pranks are sometimes funny but antics like this are overboard, as they are entering private property when people are not home or sleeping.” Luxemburg Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Luxemburg Police Department ask if you have a doorbell camera video or know who the two people are contact the Police through Facebook messenger or email the Department at: lpdcgulbrand@villageofluxemburgwi.gov.

