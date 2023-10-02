Manitowoc Police arrest three suspects accused in a statewide retail theft ring

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people are accused of committing retail thefts across Wisconsin, including a recent theft in Manitowoc.

On September 24, the Manitowoc Police officers were called to 4115 Calumet Avenue for a Walmart retail theft in progress of nearly $2,000.

According to a police news release, Walmart’s Asset Protection Team identified three individuals involved in the theft. While police were responding to the retail theft the suspects fled the scene with the stolen merchandise.

The suspects weren’t initially identified as the license plate on their vehicle as stolen.

According to authorities, Manitowoc Police Department identified the individuals as 30-year-old Brandon J. Reilly, 31-year-old Jade M. Sprang, and 28-year-old Alan J. Ritchie. All three suspects reside in Neenah.

Walmart’s Asset Protection Team has been investigating this group for multiple retail thefts across Wisconsin.

Both Reilly and Ritchie had multiple warrants issued for their arrest from different agencies throughout Wisconsin. Most of these arrest warrants were issued for theft-related offenses.

The Manitowoc Police Department worked with the Neenah Police Department to coordinate the arrest of the three suspects and to arrange their transfer back to Manitowoc. Despite their best efforts, the suspects were not arrested, so the Manitowoc Police Department asked for help from the United States Marshals Service, Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

On September 28, the United States Marshals Service were able to locate all three suspects in Neenah and arrest them.

All three suspects are currently in the Manitowoc County Jail. As a result of their arrest, additional criminal charges were added, and the case is being investigated by the City of Neenah Police Department.

The three suspects appeared in court Monday. Reilly had no attorney and asked for and received adjournment. His bail was already set. His next appearance in court is set for October 12. Ritchie had an attorney and requested preliminary hearing. His next court appearance is scheduled on same date as Reilly. Sprang also had no attorney, and asked for and received adjournment. Her next appearance is on October 12. Her bail has already been set.

The City of Manitowoc Police Department is working to identify other victims of this organized retail theft group throughout Wisconsin.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this organized retail theft or any other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the City of Manitowoc Police Department. This can also be done anonymously through the P3 Tips app or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.