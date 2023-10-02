Grizzly bear kills 2 people at Banff National Park, officials say

Morraine Lake in Banff National Park. Canadian park officials said two people were killed in a...
Morraine Lake in Banff National Park. Canadian park officials said two people were killed in a grizzly bear attack on Friday, Sept. 29.(Fardadmokhtari / Flickr | Fardadmokhtari / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Two people were killed after an encounter with a grizzly bear at a national park in Canada over the weekend, according to park officials.

On Friday, officials said Parks Canada Dispatch in Banff National Park received an alert from a GPS device that indicated a bear attack had taken place.

The alert location came from the Red Deer River Valley, which is inside of Banff National Park.

Officials said a Wildlife Human Attack Response Team was mobilized. Members of the team are trained to respond to wildlife attacks.

The team traveled to the location by foot, as the weather conditions at the time did not allow for a helicopter to be used.

When the team arrived at the location around 1 a.m., they said they found two people dead.

The team also encountered a grizzly bear in the area that acted aggressively and had to be euthanized by the team to ensure public safety.

“This is a tragic incident, and Parks Canada wishes to express its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” park officials said in a statement.

The area was closed off until further notice as a safety precaution.

Park officials said Banff National Park is home to grizzly and black bears.

For information about bear safety, visit the Parks Canada website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water near Racine Street and Tayco Street
Authorities identify body pulled from water in Menasha
The Brown County Sheriff's Office want the community to be on the look out for the missing...
Silver alert cancelled for 88-year-old missing woman
Police Lights, glass shattered (Generic)
Single engine aircraft crash at Waupaca Municipal Airport
Police lights (generic)
Fond du Lac Police arrest man for alleged animal mistreatment
Police situation
Police presence at Kwik Trip on Walnut St. in Green Bay

Latest News

New bill in the state will make deep fake child porn a felony
Proposed Wisconsin bill to address artificially made ‘deep fake’ pornography
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump seethes through the start of trial in New York lawsuit accusing him of lying about his wealth
Charlotte Sena was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black...
Hundreds join search for 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park
New bill in the state will make deep fake child porn a felony
Bill for 'deep fake porn'
What is better than an Astro extra from Brad? How about 3 brilliant minutes filled with Astro...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Astro Extras