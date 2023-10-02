GREEN ALERT: Tomah Police searching for missing veteran

TOMAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are searching for a veteran at risk who left a group home.

According to police, Shane M. Helmbrecht is court ordered to reside at a group home in Tomah due to a 2016 Eau Claire County NGRI 1st Degree Intentional Homicide case. While at the group home, Shane is able to come and go as he pleases.

Shane is an avid runner and bicyclist. Shane typically advises staff when he is leaving the residence and what he is doing. Police said staff at the group home had noticed recently that Shane “has not been acting like his usual self”. Shane was last seen at the group home on September 29.

While gathering more information about Shane’s disappearance, officers became aware that Shane’s parent’s vehicle, further described as a green, 2003, Toyota, Avalon, 4-dr, sedan, bearing WI registration 487-FNN, is missing from their residence in Portage, WI. It is believed that Shane may have somehow traveled from Tomah, WI to Portage, WI and has the vehicle. The vehicle will not be reported as stolen, as Shane’s parents do not want additional charges on Shane.

If located, police say to use caution when dealing with Shane due to his mental status, assaultive history, and history of him not liking law enforcement. This alert is being sent statewide, as it is unknown where Shane would travel, and his connections throughout Tomah, Eau Claire, and Portage.

Shane has blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s six feet tall and weighs about 210 lbs. He’s 51 years old.

