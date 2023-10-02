On the Clock: Long weekend for Packers after Lions loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a long weekend for the Packers. Especially after dropping their fourth straight to the Lions on Thursday night before the “mini-bye.” The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob, and Mark, break it all down in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

What changes can be made to the defense?

Jordan Love’s progression through four weeks

David Bakhtiari’s future in Green Bay after surgery and being placed on injured reserve

Getting Aaron Jones more touches, and what Green Bay needs to do more on offense

