On the Clock: Long weekend for Packers after Lions loss
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a long weekend for the Packers. Especially after dropping their fourth straight to the Lions on Thursday night before the “mini-bye.” The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob, and Mark, break it all down in this week’s On the Clock.
Topics this week include:
- What changes can be made to the defense?
- Jordan Love’s progression through four weeks
- David Bakhtiari’s future in Green Bay after surgery and being placed on injured reserve
- Getting Aaron Jones more touches, and what Green Bay needs to do more on offense
