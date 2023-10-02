On the Clock: Long weekend for Packers after Lions loss

By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a long weekend for the Packers. Especially after dropping their fourth straight to the Lions on Thursday night before the “mini-bye.” The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob, and Mark, break it all down in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

  • What changes can be made to the defense?
  • Jordan Love’s progression through four weeks
  • David Bakhtiari’s future in Green Bay after surgery and being placed on injured reserve
  • Getting Aaron Jones more touches, and what Green Bay needs to do more on offense

