“Call Something Ref, The Human Side of Officiating” book release

A soon-to-be released book takes aim at the referee shortage impacting youth sports.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A soon-to-be released book takes aim at the referee shortage impacting youth sports.

“Call Something Ref - The Human Side of Officiating” is written by a former Green Bay resident, referee, and high school conference commissioner.

The book will be available on amazon starting Thursday.

We’re joined in the video above by the author, Mike Deiters, the former commissioner of the old bay conference and a former ref, who spent 18 years with whistle around the neck in high school and college basketball.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water near Racine Street and Tayco Street
Authorities identify body pulled from water in Menasha
The Brown County Sheriff's Office want the community to be on the look out for the missing...
Silver alert cancelled for 88-year-old missing woman
Police Lights, glass shattered (Generic)
Single engine aircraft crash at Waupaca Municipal Airport
Police lights (generic)
Fond du Lac Police arrest man for alleged animal mistreatment
Police situation
Police presence at Kwik Trip on Walnut St. in Green Bay

Latest News

New bill in the state will make deep fake child porn a felony
Proposed Wisconsin bill to address artificially made ‘deep fake’ pornography
New bill in the state will make deep fake child porn a felony
Bill for 'deep fake porn'
What is better than an Astro extra from Brad? How about 3 brilliant minutes filled with Astro...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Astro Extras
Water near Racine Street and Tayco Street
Authorities identify body pulled from water in Menasha