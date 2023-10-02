Bellevue woman accused of burning one-year-old grandchild with curling iron

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bellevue woman is accused of repeatedly burning her one-year-old grandchild with a curling iron.

50-year-old April Smith is in police custody facing a felony child abuse charge.

According to the criminal complaint, on September 12, police arrived at the Saint Vincent Hospital for a possible child abuse incident. Child Protective Services workers questioned the blisters on the bottom of the child’s feet. The complaint describes them as deep second-degree burns.

Doctors determined the blisters were from a curling iron, with a thermal heating capacity of up to 420 degrees.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court this Friday.

