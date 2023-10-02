Bellevue woman accused of burning one-year-old grandchild with curling iron

A Bellevue woman is accused of repeatedly burning her one-year-old grandchild with a curling...
A Bellevue woman is accused of repeatedly burning her one-year-old grandchild with a curling iron.(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bellevue woman is accused of repeatedly burning her one-year-old grandchild with a curling iron.

50-year-old April Smith is in police custody facing a felony child abuse charge.

According to the criminal complaint, on September 12, police arrived at the Saint Vincent Hospital for a possible child abuse incident. Child Protective Services workers questioned the blisters on the bottom of the child’s feet. The complaint describes them as deep second-degree burns.

Doctors determined the blisters were from a curling iron, with a thermal heating capacity of up to 420 degrees.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court this Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water near Racine Street and Tayco Street
Active death investigation into body pulled from water
The Brown County Sheriff's Office want the community to be on the look out for the missing...
Silver alert cancelled for 88-year-old missing woman
Police Lights, glass shattered (Generic)
Single engine aircraft crash at Waupaca Municipal Airport
Police lights (generic)
Fond du Lac Police arrest man for alleged animal mistreatment
Missing 14-year-old
14-year-old boy missing from Village of Howard

Latest News

Police lights (generic)
Nacho cheese, syrup, oil and applesauce poured on mailboxes and vehicles in Luxemburg
Police are searching for a veteran at risk who left a group home.
GREEN ALERT: Tomah Police searching for missing veteran
Police Lights, glass shattered (Generic)
Single engine aircraft crash at Waupaca Municipal Airport
American flag (generic)
Wis. Old Glory Honor Flight returns from New York City to Appleton International Airport