ANOTHER POSSIBLY RECORD BREAKNG DAY FROM HEAT, RELIEF COMING BY WEEKEND

Sunday was a record breaking day for many towns over northeast Wisconsin including Green Bay, Oshkosh, Appleton, and Merill. More towns probably had their temperature records broken, but as of Monday morning nothing has been confirmed yet. Monday will be no different as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s once again which will break numerous records. Dewpoints will be in the lower 60s and upper 50s causing muggy conditions. Because of high pressure, mostly sunny skies will continue for Monday.

High pressure will stick around for another day on Tuesday to keep the sunshine and record breaking heat around until the next weathermaker arrives by Wednesday afternoon. A strong cold front from the Great Plains will bring the first chance of scattered showers Wednesday afternoon. Not only that, it will start to cool our temperatures even though highs will be in the upper 70s on Wednesday which is still 10-15 degrees above average.

The first cold front will move out by Thursday which looks to be a mostly dry day, but an isolated shower here and there can’t be ruled. Then, another cold front will move through Thursday night into Friday bringing more chances of showers. It will be off and on showers so some areas will see more rain than others. By Friday, highs will be much much cooler in the mid 50s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and muggy. Several records likely to be broken. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, mild with patchy fog late. LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and muggy. Several records likely to be broken. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated showers possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, chance of scattered showers. Much cooler. HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Early sprinkles possible, partly cloudy and cool. First 30s lows possible. HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. HIGH: 57

