21-year-old accused of shooting teen faces trial

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A week-long trial begins in Manitowoc County court for the man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old.

Officials say 21-year-old Joshua Walcott shot the teen in Two Rivers in 2021.

Walcott faces multiple felony counts including first degree intentional homicide and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Prosecutors say people heard Walcott and the victim arguing about who made more money when a witness saw Walcott grab a gun off a dresser, wave it around, and shoot the teen.

Court records indicate the trial is scheduled to last through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.