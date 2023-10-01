Wisconsin Old Glory Honor Flight in New York wraps its final full day

Wis. Veterans in New York
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW YORK CITY, Wis. (WBAY) - Old Glory Honor Flight’s freedom to liberty tour wrapped up its final full day in New York City.

After a highly emotional day Friday at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, 59 veterans who fought in the Global War on Terrorism woke up with an appreciation for what Saturday had in store.

Saturday began with a walk to Battery Park.

“The Old Glory folks did a really good job putting this trip together and giving us a balance of things of meaning and reflection yesterday, and what’s not to reflection about the Statue of Liberty,” Navy Veteran Michael Gay from De Pere said.

Onboard the ferry to Liberty Island was a married couple on the trip.

“It’s neat, it’s neat you get to do the lighter side of things and kind of ease into something different,” Navy Veteran Tracey Gay from De Pere said. “It’s special, it’s special, but I also want us to be known as our individual service, but we’re a married couple as well.”

On the island with Lady Liberty towering above them, the veterans are afforded yet another opportunity to bond.

“Getting back together is huge because you kind of forget that you have that camaraderie, that you have that community,” Guard Veteran Jacob Vanden from Sturgeon Bay said. “We’re all going to support each other, we just forgot where we are and some of us don’t know where to find each other. So, it’s these opportunities of getting back together that we make new friends, we meet with old friends and that’s when the true healing comes into play.”

After lunch, the veterans head to the top of the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.

And while One World Trade Observatory is a bucket-list item for all the vets.

This observatory has special meaning for Army National Guard Veteran Trevor Anderson.

“So, this is us on top of the World Trade Center back in like ‘90-’91 time frame. One of the Twin Towers? Yep, one top of the Twin Tower observation desk,” Anderson said.

Just a little boy in the photo, celebrating his birthday with his family, Anderson made a vow on 9/11.

“That’s what helped fuel me to join the military because of the attack, because I wasn’t going to let someone come here and take down these buildings and do nothing about it, so it’s my part of why I had to join the military,” Anderson said.

This reflection being the same for all these men and women on this honor flight as well.

On Saturday night, every veteran on the flight is a little sad their time together in New York is coming to a close.

“I’m even nervous about going home tomorrow because when I know I see my family I am just gonna- It’s going to come out of me. This whole trip has been extremely emotional.” said Army Veteran Nic Cravillion from Champion.

Sunday after breakfast, the veterans will head to the airport and depart for Appleton. They’re scheduled to arrive shortly after noon, when family and friends will greet them with an emotional welcome home.

