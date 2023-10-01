Wis. Old Glory Honor Flight returns from New York City to Appleton International Airport

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - An emotional afternoon Sunday with memories of 9/11 for 59 veterans just back from New York City.

They are returning to Appleton on the Old Glory Honor Flight’s Freedom of Liberty Tour. This was the first of such flight by the organization for veterans who fought in the country’s global war on terrorism.

Just after touching down at the Appleton International Airport the first sights the veterans experienced was friends and family members holding up signs, waving flags, and dressed in patriotic colors.

The moment was also a chance for veterans, to reflect on the experience.

“Number one, I cried, and that’s something I don’t think I’ve done. It’s you know I lost friends in Afghanistan. I lost comrades. I lost teammates and that was hard,” Veteran Nancy Rivera from St. Nazianz said.

The veterans left for New York City, this past Thursday, and during their time away they visited the Statue of Liberty, along with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

For some on the trip it was, the personal interactions, that stood out.

“Meeting the amazing people that lived thru it, that were just unbelievable, the bravest people I ever met in my life. It really hit home, it made it real, like what we did in Iraq and Afghanistan it was for a reason.” Veteran Tim Roberts from New London said.

After several days away coming home to a celebration like this, was the ultimate high.

“Remember who you are. When things get hard, and you don’t have this high from this mountain top anymore. Remember this day.” A speaker at the event said.

Along the way, just about everyone bonded.

“The welcome home was amazing. After a very long emotional trip, it was just great seeing the turnout in the community and the love their showing for my brothers and sisters.” Veteran Mike Wallner from Two Rivers said.

“We bonded from the moment we hit the airport on Thursday and that’s what veterans do. You do like a secret nod, a secret handshake. Your friends for life and I think this is going to change all of our lives.” Rivera said.

The next Old Glory Honor Flight is scheduled for October 18th which will take veterans to Washington D.C..

The flight will be the 65th for the organization and the last fOld Glory Honor Flight for 2023.

