Trick or Treat hours 2023

Halloween is Tuesday, October 31, but some communities choose to do their haunting during the weekend.

All of the dates and times listed below are gathered from municipal and county government, tourism, and business organization (e.g., chamber) offices and websites. Communities are listed alphabetically below.

And remember to keep trick-or-treating a safe activity. Because anything else would ruin the fun!

Wear a costume that fits and doesn’t drag on the ground, to avoid trips and falls

Always walk on sidewalks and paths. On streets with no sidewalks, walk on the far left, facing traffic, single-file if you can

Stay visible. Use flashlights or glow sticks and consider adding glow-in-the-dark fabric tape

Cross streets at corners -- don’t step out from between cars -- and look both ways before crossing. Make eye contact with drivers

Stay home and don’t hand out candy if you or a family member is sick

Try to maintain social distance from other trick-or-treaters who aren’t from your household

Wash your hands frequently (bring sanitizer)

Keep pets away from treats containing chocolate, raisins or xylitol (a sweetener)

Halloween is Tuesday, October 31

This list will get longer. We'll update this list through Monday, Oct. 30, so check back for updates.

Abrams - Halloween 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Adell - Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Adell Lions Club Halloween Party - Saturday, Oct. 28, 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Allouez - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Amherst - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Appleton - Halloween 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Ashwaubenon - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Baileys Harbor - Halloween 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Bear Creek - Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Bellevue - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Berlin - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Bonduel - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Brandon - Halloween 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Brillion - Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Town of Calumet - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Campbellsport - Saturday, Oct. 28, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Casco - Sunday, Oct. 29, 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Cecil - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Chilton - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Clintonville - Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Coleman - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Combined Locks - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Cooperstown - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Crivitz - Halloween 3:00-6:00 p.m.

De Pere - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Fish Creek Jack O’Lantern Days - Saturday, Oct. 28

Fond du Lac - Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Fredonia - Saturday, Oct. 28, 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Freedom - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Town of Friendship - Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Grand Chute - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Green Bay - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Green Lake - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Gresham - Halloween 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Hilbert - Saturday, Oct. 28, 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Hobart - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Howard - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Howards Grove - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Humboldt - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Johnsburg - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Kaukauna - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Kewaskum - Saturday, Oct. 28, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Kiel - Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Kimberly - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Laona - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Ledgeview - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Luxemburg - Sunday, Oct. 29, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Manawa - Saturday, Oct. 28, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Manitowoc - Halloween 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Maribel - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Marinette - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Marinette (downtown) - Thursday, Oct. 26, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Menasha - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Menominee, Mich. - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Neenah - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

New Holstein - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

New Franken - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

North Fond du Lac - Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Oconto - Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Oconto Trick ‘r Treat on Main - Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Oconto Falls - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Omro - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Oostburg - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Oshkosh - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Red Springs - Halloween 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Ripon - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Rosendale - Halloween 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Town of Scott - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Seymour - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Shawano - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Sheboygan Falls - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Sturgeon Bay Thrills & Chills (downtown) - Saturday, Oct. 28, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Suamico - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Two Rivers - Halloween 4:30-7:00 p.m.

Taycheedah - Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Valders - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Waupaca - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Wautoma - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Weyauwega - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Winneconne - Saturday, Oct. 28, 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Wittenberg - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Wrightstown - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

