Trick or Treat hours 2023

Advice from the executive director of the Center for Childhood Safety in Green Bay (2022 file)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBAY) - Halloween is Tuesday, October 31, but some communities choose to do their haunting during the weekend.

All of the dates and times listed below are gathered from municipal and county government, tourism, and business organization (e.g., chamber) offices and websites. Communities are listed alphabetically below.

And remember to keep trick-or-treating a safe activity. Because anything else would ruin the fun!

  • Wear a costume that fits and doesn’t drag on the ground, to avoid trips and falls
  • Always walk on sidewalks and paths. On streets with no sidewalks, walk on the far left, facing traffic, single-file if you can
  • Stay visible. Use flashlights or glow sticks and consider adding glow-in-the-dark fabric tape
  • Cross streets at corners -- don’t step out from between cars -- and look both ways before crossing. Make eye contact with drivers
  • Stay home and don’t hand out candy if you or a family member is sick
  • Try to maintain social distance from other trick-or-treaters who aren’t from your household
  • Wash your hands frequently (bring sanitizer)
  • Keep pets away from treats containing chocolate, raisins or xylitol (a sweetener)

Halloween is Tuesday, October 31

This list will get longer. We’ll update this list through Monday, Oct. 30, so check back for updates. If you don’t see your community, feel free to email us at web@wbay.com.

Abrams - Halloween 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Adell - Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Adell Lions Club Halloween Party - Saturday, Oct. 28, 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Allouez - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Amherst - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Appleton - Halloween 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Ashwaubenon - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Baileys Harbor - Halloween 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Bear Creek - Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Bellevue - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Berlin - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Bonduel - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Brandon - Halloween 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Brillion - Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Town of Calumet - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Campbellsport - Saturday, Oct. 28, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Casco - Sunday, Oct. 29, 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Cecil - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Chilton - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Clintonville - Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Coleman - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Combined Locks - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Cooperstown - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Crivitz - Halloween 3:00-6:00 p.m.

De Pere - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Fish Creek Jack O’Lantern Days - Saturday, Oct. 28

Fond du Lac - Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Fredonia - Saturday, Oct. 28, 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Freedom - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Town of Friendship - Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Grand Chute - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Green Bay - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Green Lake - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Gresham - Halloween 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Hilbert - Saturday, Oct. 28, 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Hobart - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Howard - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Howards Grove - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Humboldt - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Johnsburg - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Kaukauna - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Kewaskum - Saturday, Oct. 28, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Kiel - Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Kimberly - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Laona - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Ledgeview - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Luxemburg - Sunday, Oct. 29, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Manawa - Saturday, Oct. 28, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Manitowoc - Halloween 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Maribel - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Marinette - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Marinette (downtown) - Thursday, Oct. 26, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Menasha - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Menominee, Mich. - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Neenah - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

New Holstein - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

New Franken - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

North Fond du Lac - Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Oconto - Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Oconto Trick ‘r Treat on Main - Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Oconto Falls - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Omro - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Oostburg - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Oshkosh - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Red Springs - Halloween 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Ripon - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Rosendale - Halloween 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Town of Scott - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Seymour - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Shawano - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Sheboygan Falls - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Sturgeon Bay Thrills & Chills (downtown) - Saturday, Oct. 28, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Suamico - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Two Rivers - Halloween 4:30-7:00 p.m.

Taycheedah - Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Valders - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Waupaca - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Wautoma - Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Weyauwega - Halloween 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Winneconne - Saturday, Oct. 28, 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Wittenberg - Halloween 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Wrightstown - Halloween 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 14-year-old
14-year-old boy missing from Village of Howard
The Brown County Sheriff's Office want the community to be on the look out for the missing...
Law enforcement need help in searching for missing woman
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Wisconsin veterans face historic flooding to visit 9/11 memorial in New York
Wisconsin veterans face historic flooding to visit 9/11 memorial in New York
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Community First Fox Cities Marathon (file image)
Community First Fox Cities Marathon gets off on the right foot with events Friday
Granddaughter and grandfather fishing
Grandparents’ Day activities that bridge the generation gap
DNR urges holiday weekend safety
Interstate 41 traffic
Wisconsin highways more crowded this Labor Day weekend