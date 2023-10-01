SUMMER-LIKE WARMTH TO START THE WORK WEEK

Green Bay set a new record high Sunday afternoon of 88°. This breaks the old daily record of 85° set in 1976 and ties the all-time October high of 88° set on 10-6-1963. Wow! A few more record highs are possible across NE Wisconsin both Monday & Tuesday with inland areas experiencing highs well into the 80s. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s stick around as well. Tons of sunshine can be expected in the near term along with breezy southerly winds. All things considered, it’ll be just like summer through the middle of the week.

Our next weather maker is a cold front that will move across the region on Wednesday. It’ll spark some showers & storms as is passes but no strong or severe weather is currently expected. We’ll take any drop that we can get due to the drought conditions in place.

Temperatures will remain mild into Thursday (highs around 70°) but sharply colder 50s are more likely Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will tumble back into the 40s and 30s by the weekend too. Breezy NW winds and scattered showers on Friday will remind us that it really is October. Folks heading to high school football will definitely need to dress for the weather this week.

High pressure moves in for next weekend and it’ll give us better weather and lighter winds as time goes by. A little warm up back into the low to mid 60s is possible by early next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: S 10-20KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear & mild. Patchy fog. LOW: 59

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, & warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers & thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers NORTH. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & showery. Much cooler. HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers NORTHEAST. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 62

