Single engine aircraft crash at Waupaca Muncipal Airport

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) -The Waupaca Police Department were dispatched to the Waupaca Muncipal Airport for a single engine aircraft crash Sunday at approximately 2:40 p.m.

Both people on board the plane were seriously injured in the crash. The pilot and sole passenger were transported to Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

There is no further information at this time.

