Single engine aircraft crash at Waupaca Muncipal Airport

Police Lights, glass shattered (Generic)
Police Lights, glass shattered (Generic)(WCTV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) -The Waupaca Police Department were dispatched to the Waupaca Muncipal Airport for a single engine aircraft crash Sunday at approximately 2:40 p.m.

Both people on board the plane were seriously injured in the crash. The pilot and sole passenger were transported to Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

There is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 14-year-old
14-year-old boy missing from Village of Howard
The Brown County Sheriff's Office want the community to be on the look out for the missing...
Silver alert cancelled for 88-year-old missing woman
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Wisconsin veterans face historic flooding to visit 9/11 memorial in New York
Wisconsin veterans face historic flooding to visit 9/11 memorial in New York
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Police lights (generic)
Fond du Lac Police arrest man for alleged animal mistreatment
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Workers work on a wooden cake display on the North Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 30,...
Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with Rosalynn and other family as tributes come from around the world
The Brown County Sheriff's Office want the community to be on the look out for the missing...
Silver alert cancelled for 88-year-old missing woman