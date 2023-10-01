Law enforcement need help in searching for missing woman

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert requesting the community be on the lookout for a missing elderly female.

Gloria Ann Popp, 88, was last seen around 6:40 p.m. leaving the Allouez Parkside Village Nursing Home.

According to the Silver Alert, Gloria stated that she wanted to go home and knew she had to “go left” to get there. She left the nursing home and the staff was alerted by a door-opening alarm. Gloria was not in her room.

Security footage shows Gloria walking towards Libal Street in an unknown direction of travel. Law enforcement checked for her at her former residence, but she was not there.

Gloria was last seen wearing a purple jacket, white khaki-style pants, and carrying shoes. She is 5ft 0 inches tall and 122 lbs. She is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

If found please call 911 or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

