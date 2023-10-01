Fond du Lac Police arrest man for animal mistreatment

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT
CITY OF FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday September 30, around 2 p.m. the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Berger Parkway for a report of a man who punched and kicked his dog.

The Fond du Lac Police’s investigation led to the identification of a 38-year-old Fond du lac man as the suspect.

Officers were unable to have contact with the suspect Saturday as he fled prior to police arriving on scene Saturday.

Fond du Lac Police are aware of a social media post depicting alleged animal cruelty from the same incident on Saturday.

On Sunday October 1, Fond du Lac officers conducted a traffic stop after seeing the suspect driving in the area of West Johnson Street and North Seymour Street. The man was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple charges.

“Animals are considered to be members of the family for so many pet owners, including myself,” Fond du Lac Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein said, “We appreciate everyone, some from all over the nation, who reached out through email and Facebook posts about this incident. We are currently working through the process of custody of the animal for assessment for any injuries or illnesses that require attention. We will release an update when our thorough investigation is completed.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are being released at this time.

