EARLY T-STORMS TO THE NORTH, SUMMER WEATHER CONTINUES

Scattered thunderstorms continued to impact northern counties Saturday afternoon then calmed down by nightfall. Storms picked back up Sunday morning impacting Marinette, Door and Menominee County in Michigan. Some of these storms have created lightning, heavy rain, and small hail. The thunderstorms will continue through late morning into early afternoon on Sunday. For everyone else, partly cloudy conditions are expected with warm highs in the mid 80s and muggy conditions. Dewpoints will be in the lower to mid 60s causing the environment to feel like summer. By nightfall, mostly clear skies are expected with lows in the low 60s and upper 50s. Patchy dense fog is possible on your commute Monday morning.

To start out the first few days of October, it’s going to feel like it’s July as highs will continue to be in the mid 80s which will be near record breaking. Some towns could tie or even break their records! Dewpoints will still be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. High pressure will keep the skyline sunny until the next weathermaker arrives by Wednesday.

By Wednesday, a strong cold front will bring numerous chances of showers and even a few thunderstorms. These storms are not expected to be severe, but chances of showers will be consecutive starting Wednesday through Saturday. The showers will be scattered so not everyone will see rain at the same time nor receive as much as the next town over. By next weekend, highs will be below average in the mid to lower 50s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: SW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Morning isolated t-storms NORTH, partly cloudy & warm. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Late patchy fog possible. LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers in the afternoon. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. Much cooler. HIGH: 54

